PFT's NFL Week 8 2020 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT
Week Eight already is here. And I’m finally starting to make my move.

Last week, I mustered an 11-3 record straight up, with 7-6-1 against the spread. MDS went 9-5 and 4-9-1.

For the year, I’ve opened up a small lead in the straight-up contest, 68-37 vs. 66-39. Against the spread, I’m at 51-51-3. MDS is at 45-58-1.

This week, we disagree on two games. For all picks and predicted scores, scroll away.

Falcons (+2.5) at Panthers

MDS’s take: The Falcons have looked a little better since Raheem Morris took over as interim head coach, but I see the Panthers beating them handily on Thursday night.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 28, Falcons 17.

Florio’s take: Carolina is giving every other franchise that will be rebuilding in the future a lesson in how to properly do it.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 30, Falcons 27.

Patriots (+3.5) at Bills

MDS’s take: It’s time for a changing of the guard in the AFC East. The Bills will cruise against a Patriots team that just doesn’t have it.

MDS’s pick: Bills 27, Patriots 20.

Florio’s take: The Bills can’t run or stop the run. The Patriots can do both, and they can frustrate Josh Allen and the Buffalo passing game.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 23, Bills 20.

Titans (-6) at Bengals

MDS’s take: Joe Burrow is playing well, but the gap in talent between these two teams is enormous. The Titans will bounce back from last week’s loss.

MDS’s pick: Titans 24, Bengals 20.

Florio’s take: Tennessee gets back on the right track by slowly suffocating a team that has a franchise quarterback but still too much dysfunction around him.

Florio’s pick: Titans 27, Bengals 20.

Raiders (+2.5) at Browns

MDS’s take: The Browns will eke out a close win as they continue their improbable run toward a return to the playoffs.

MDS’s pick: Browns 21, Raiders 20.

Florio’s take: The Browns have five more games they should win, three more games they should lose. This one falls into the “maybe” category. It’s a toss-up, but I’ll ride with the team that finds a way to beat the non-elite teams.

Florio’s pick: Browns 24, Raiders 20.

Colts (-3) at Lions

MDS’s take: The Lions have won two in a row, but they haven’t played a defense as good as the Colts. Indianapolis will win a low-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: Colts 17, Lions 13.

Florio’s take: The Colts had two weeks to get ready for a Lions team that lucked its way into a game it shouldn’t have won. If Indy doesn’t win this one, Indy isn’t a real contender. 

Florio’s pick: Colts 24, Lions 17.

Vikings (+6.5) at Packers

MDS’s take: The Vikings are just not going to contend this season. If that weren’t already obvious, the Packers will make it clear on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Packers 31, Vikings 20.

Florio’s take: Aaron Rodgers thinks the Vikings should keep Mike Zimmer. Based on Week One, of course Rodgers does.

Florio’s pick: Packers 34, Vikings 17.

Jets (+19.5) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: It’s tough to know how to bet when the point spread is near three touchdowns, but I see the Chiefs winning comfortably but taking it easy enough on the Jets to keep the score relatively close.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 34, Jets 23.

Florio’s take: The Chiefs learned their lesson when losing to the Raiders, and Le’Veon Bell will have plenty of reasons to run through and around his former team’s defense.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 38, Jets 17.

Rams (-4) at Dolphins

MDS’s take: It’s Tua Tagovialoa time, but he’s drawing a tough opponent in his first start. Aaron Donald is going to make this a long day for a Dolphins team that is choosing to prioritize the future rather than compete for the playoffs this year.

MDS’s pick: Rams 27, Dolphins 14.

Florio’s take: Congratulations could quickly become condolences for Tua.

Florio’s pick: Rams 28, Dolphins 20.

Steelers (+3.5) at Ravens

MDS’s take: The Steelers will get their first loss of the season as the Ravens’ offense comes alive in a great AFC North battle.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 35, Steelers 30.

Florio’s take: The Steelers are closing in on team of destiny territory. Beating the Ravens in Baltimore could clinch it.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 27, Ravens 24.

Chargers (-3) at Broncos

MDS’s take: Vic Fangio will have a good game plan for Justin Herbert, but the Broncos have been hit hard by injuries and just don’t have the personnel.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 28, Broncos 20.

Florio’s take: The Chargers are far better than their record suggests. The Broncos arguably are worse than theirs would indicate.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 30, Broncos 23.

Saints (-4) at Bears

MDS’s take: The Bears’ offense has been even worse with Nick Foles than it was with Mitch Trubisky. The Saints haven’t been quite as great a team as I thought they would be, but they should easily outscore Chicago.

MDS’s pick: Saints 28, Bears 17.

Florio’s take: Matt Nagy may soon be developing a gut feeling to go back to Mitch Trubisky.

Florio’s pick: Saints 24, Bears 13.

49ers (+3) at Seahawks

MDS’s take: The 49ers have played much better football than anyone reasonably could have expected after their rash of early-season injuries, but they’re going to have a hard time keeping Russell Wilson in check.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27.

Florio’s take: The 49ers don’t have the pass rush to corral Russell Wilson.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 34, 49ers 30.

Cowboys (+7.5) at Eagles

MDS’s take: The NFC East is weak, but the Eagles are clearly the best team in it. They’ll make that clear against the Cowboys.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 31, Cowboys 14.

Florio’s take: The Cowboys are the NFC equivalent of the Jets — both bad and non-competitive.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 10.

Buccaneers (-10.5) at Giants

MDS’s take: Tom Brady will get a prime time opportunity to make his case that he’s an MVP candidate in a game the Bucs won’t have much trouble winning.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Giants 20.

Florio’s take: With the Giants facing a COVID-19 crunch, a blowout becomes even more likely.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 38, Giants 16.

20 responses to “PFT’s NFL Week 8 2020 picks

  1. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Packers/Vikings game were closer than you’re predicting. Cousins will put up points in garbage time again.

    Because that’s all he does.

    Packers should win. 42-34 with two Vikings TDs in the fourth against backups.

  2. I disagree that eagles are best team in nfc east this year. Washington will win if they can get more consistency on the offensive side of the ball. My Cowboys stink.

  3. Have to work Sunday.
    Too bad (for me) that game couldn’t be flexed to Sunday night especially since Dallas-Philly is a dud.
    I know network affiliates have “protected games” and it’s not as easy as it seems but the Steelers-Ravens this year playing at 10 AM Pacific does a disservice if the game pre-set is so unattractive.
    Ben DeNucci? They got the wrong Ben Sunday night.

  4. I just don’t see the Patriots winning. Their offense is so bad. Like the 49ers, the Bills will run the ball against them. I expect Cam Newton to throw at least two picks.

  5. For once I think both of your takes on the Niners Seahawks matchup are fair and accurate. It will be tough to corral Wilson. But the hawks defense is also such trash that it will be interesting to see if they’re able to corral our offense. If it’s a high scoring shootout I’m not sure they win that and keep in mind our secondary has stepped up these past few weeks and we’re also probably getting Williams back.

  6. In picking the Ravens, MSD references the Ravens offense “coming alive”. I don’t see it. Lamar and the O-line look out of sync and I’m not sure this lack of coordination can be corrected in one by week. I still see the Ravens winning if they can win the turnover battle (Ben had three int’s against Titans), but if this becomes more of a shoot out I think I like the Steelers offense over the Ravens offense. Ben looks good and the Steelers seem to have a knack for finding WRs in the draft.

  7. Remember when the Bills were 17-18 point dogs vs MN and they went to the Vikes and won outright, in fact destroyed them? Not at all saying this Jets/Chiefs will have the same result but if you’re giving me almost 20 points in the NFL regardless of the teams, I’ll take it. We’ll see.

    I know the Bears looked awful Monday night but I’ll take 4 with them at home vs Brees. If Robinson plays and Thomas/Sanders are out, the Bears very well could win outright, let alone cover 4 points.

  8. sportoficionado says:
    October 29, 2020 at 12:05 pm
    I disagree that eagles are best team in nfc east this year. Washington will win if they can get more consistency on the offensive side of the ball. My Cowboys stink.

    ———–

    If you have to put an “if” in the sentence describing how they’ll win the division, then they’re not the best.

    You’ve never been able to acknowledge that the Eagles are good at anything. But I get your point; it’s hard to call any of these teams the “best.”

    Your Cowboys don’t lack talent. They’re just a mess. I blame the coaches.

  9. I’m thinking McDermott’s knowledge of Cam’s strengths and weaknesses gives the Bills an edge.

  10. The “12’s” won’t have their piped in crowd noise against the Niners. Niners are winning this game, period.

  11. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Packers/Vikings game were closer than you’re predicting. Cousins will put up points in garbage time again.

    Because that’s all he does.

    _____________________

    Totally agree. Once he screwed the game, the pressure fades away, and he becomes very productive in garbage time.

  13. Russell Wilson is 13-4 against the Niners since 2012. Make that 14-4 Sunday. But if the Niners somehow pull out the win, there’s nothing better than watching Carroll’s face when adversity strikes

  14. Is that The Chargers team slogan. They’re better than they record suggest. We here the same thing every year

  15. Time of possession will be big for the SF-shehawk game. Im willing to bet SF punter doesn’t get off the bench.

  17. Expect Cam Newton to run this week. A lot. That’s how NE wins. The last two weeks Josh McD was trying to make him like Mahomes and let him throw outside the pocket. That’s not his thing. And he has the INTs to prove it. Cam, you get outside, you run. Period.

  18. Is the nfl spotting the cowboys 10points in that game cause that’s the only way they’re getting 10

  19. Pats 13 Bills 23 I can’t see Cam and the offense do enough against the Bills Defense and the Bills rushing offense will plow right through the sketchy run defense. Time to put in Stidham and rebuild.

    Upset of the week Ravens over Steelers 20 to 17 rough defensive game with picks aplenty from Ben and Lamar. Look for a late turnover for a score to give the Steelers their first loss.

    Lock of the week Bucs 38 Giants 20 Brady will feast on the Giants D along with some turnovers from Daniel Jones.

  20. Unless Cam suddenly starts playing like an actual NFL QB, and the patriots defense starts playing more consistently, even Patriots fans have to admit they won’t be winning against quality teams. It’s a surprise that anyone picks for them. At this point, I’ll believe it when I see it.

