No fans at Vikings game on November 8

Some actually believe that the pandemic will go away after the election comes and goes next Tuesday. The powers-that-be in Minnesota have yet to get that memo.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the Vikings won’t have fans at their next home game, on November 8 against the Lions.

The Minnesota Department of Health guidelines continue to restrict capacity at indoor venues to 250, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Vikings have not received any type of exemption or dispensation from this restriction.

The Vikings have five remaining home games. After Week 10 against the Lions, the Vikings host the Cowboys (Week 11), the Jaguars (Week 12), the Panthers (Week 13), and the Bears (Week 15).

At 1-5 and with 1-6 likely looming on Sunday at Green Bay, the Vikings fall squarely into the category of teams that give the NFL real concern in the final two months of the season: Non-contenders whose players become lackadaisical when it comes to avoiding the virus.