Panthers call up three as COVID replacements for Thursday night

The Panthers did not activate running back Christian McCaffrey for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons, but they did flex three practice squad players to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.

The team announced that guard Mike Horton, defensive back Natrell Jamerson, and wide receiver Marken Michel will be eligible to play on Thursday night.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas, offensive lineman Tyler Larsen, and offensive lineman Michael Schofield are currently on Carolina’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jamerson is the only one of the three players with previous regular season experience in the NFL. He had three tackles in five games for the Panthers last season and played for the Texans and Packers in 2018.