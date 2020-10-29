Panthers don’t activate Christian McCaffrey for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey officially is out of Thursday Night Football.

The Panthers did not activate him off injured reserve by the 4 p.m. ET deadline to play against the Falcons.

It was deemed a long shot for McCaffrey to return this week.

McCaffrey took part in two practices, perhaps laying groundwork for more work next week in advance of a return to the lineup against the Chiefs on Nov. 8.

McCaffrey’s high-ankle sprain has kept him out since Week 2.

The Panthers have leaned on Mike Davis since McCaffrey’s injury, and he has 108 touches for 517 yards and four touchdowns in McCaffrey’s stead.

McCaffrey has 48 touches for 223 yards and four touchdowns.