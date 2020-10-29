Phillip Lindsay practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

Running back Phillip Lindsay is on the practice field for the Broncos Thursday.

Lindsay suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and did not take part in practice on Wednesday. Multiple reporters at Broncos practice on Thursday reported that he is in uniform and going through position drills on Thursday.

That’s a sign of progress through the concussion protocol and an absence of post-practice symptoms would leave him with a decent chance of playing against the Chargers on Sunday.

Lindsay missed time earlier this year with a toe injury. He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry when healthy, so his presence would be a plus for the Broncos this weekend.