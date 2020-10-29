Report: Buccaneers equipment staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Giants announced that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and their opponents on Monday night are also reportedly dealing with a case of the coronavirus in their organization.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a member of the Buccaneers’ equipment staff has tested positive. That person has been sent home from the facility.

The positive test is not expected to have any impact on the team’s practice schedule or their plans to play the Giants on Monday night.

That’s also the case for the Giants. While several players and two assistant coaches have been sent home as contacts of guard Will Hernandez, none have been deemed high risk contacts and head coach Joe Judge said the team has no concern about being able to play Monday.