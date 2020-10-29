Report: Julian Edelman to miss time with knee injury

Getty Images

The Patriots are looking for more from their offense after scoring 18 total points in losses over the last two weeks and it looks like they’ll have to get it without the help of wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Multiple reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice have noted that Edelman is not on the field. He’s been a regular on this year’s injury reports because of his knee and he was listed as limited on Wednesday.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that Edelman is expected to miss game action as a result of the injury. He adds that Edelman may require surgery, but that the injury is not thought to be a season-ending one.

N'Keal Harry was out of practice on Wednesday due to a concussion, which leaves Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, and Gunner Olszewski as the healthy receiver options on the 53-man roster.

UPDATE 1:16 p.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Edelman underwent a procedure on Thursday that will keep him out for “some period of time.”