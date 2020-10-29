Report: Patriots will listen to offers for “almost anyone”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 29, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a master of motivation. He may have found a new way to motivate his players.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported today that the Patriots will listen to trade offers for “almost anyone” on the roster.

First, almost any team would listen to offers for almost anyone on the roster, because only a small handful of players are truly untouchable when it comes to a trade. The Patriots currently have no such players who would be never on the market. So it’s not really necessary for any coach to make it known that few if any offers would be ignored.

Second, while the official trade deadline doesn’t arrive until Tuesday, the practical deadline has come and gone, as to any teams that hope to have their new players to fully participate in practice in advance of a  Week Nine debut. Other than the Browns, Bengals, Rams, and Eagles, each of whom have byes in Week Nine, every other team presumably would have done a deal by now, if they were going to do one.

So maybe Belichick is letting the word of a willingness to listen to offers for “almost anyone” to ensure that he sends a message to everyone that what has happened this year is unacceptable. While some may welcome an opportunity to join a contender, most Patriots players have been indoctrinated into the Patriot Way, and they’d potentially respond to the message that the coach is willing to dump any, some, or all of them by stepping it up.

Coincidentally or not, Breer’s article opens with the extended tale of how a 2019 deadline deal for receiver Mohamed Sanu, shipped from the lowly Falcons to the contending Patriots, completely derailed his career. The morale of the story is that getting traded may not be a good thing, and the Patriots quite possibly are using the threat of a trade between Sunday and Tuesday as a way to get the absolute maximum from their current players given that a critical game is coming up on Sunday in Buffalo.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Report: Patriots will listen to offers for “almost anyone”

  2. I’m sorry but let’s be painfully honest. How many guys on that Patriots team would be worth trading for? They have an average, at best, roster and most of their good players are old.

  4. I think the eagles will make 2 deals. One for a linebacker and one for olinemen. The patriots have 2 guards that may be to expensive but would be nice to have.

  5. I can’t get over the amount of ego and pride it took to let Brady feel left out, unwanted and just walk out. After two decades it’s normal to have some friction but you don’t push out the best qb in the history of the league with absolutely no plan B whatsoever. It has to be a Montana/Young situation or a Favre/Rodgers, not effing Sitdham. I always thought when they got to the last few years of ¨the window¨ they’d go all out and load up via trades, free agency and being aggressive in the draft and just give Brady the tools he never had (and never complained about not having) to go out with a bang. Now, if they really thought he was done, when even a casual fan could see the design of the offense was garbage and every wideout except Edelman – who nontheless played like crap all year – couldn’t make the roster at LSU, now that would be laughable. If they had sat down like men, Gronk comes back, they move up to get Cee Dee Lamb, make a deal with O’brien for Hokpkins, keep the defense going and in that division make the AFC go through Foxborough for the next three years. I mean, come on. Again, for Sitdham?

  7. The truth is that the “Patriot Way” died when BB made his own ego more important then the team when he benched Butler in the SB. He squandered the best game a QB ever played in a SB. The team stayed together after that because of Brady. Not that he is gone, Bill has lost the team. The Patriots are now rudderless. Can Bill pull it together? Perhaps. But losing the the Bills this weekend would make it very difficult to salvage the season.

  10. Any team would at least listen to an offer. It does seem like Belichick is trying to motivate the team who gave a lackluster effort last game. And with Sanu, he had a great first game and then hurt his ankle second game with the Patriots and then tried to play through it and was never right again, it’s more unfortunate than being “derailed by trade”. It was derailed by an injury that could have happened in atlanta too.

  11. ” . . . just give Brady the tools he never had (and never complained about not having) . . .”
    ——————
    Just because he didn’t complain publicly doesn’t mean he didn’t cry incessantly to Belichick and Kraft about things he didn’t like. It is quite possible he made himself unwelcome.

  12. maumontav5 says:
    October 29, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    I always thought when they got to the last few years of ¨the window¨ they’d go all out and load up via trades, free agency and being aggressive in the draft and just give Brady the tools he never had (and never complained about not having) to go out with a bang.
    —————————————————————————-
    That’s what the Giants tried to do – it was a terrible failure. And before you pronounce this a disaster, and Brady a huge success in Tampa, don’t we have to see how it plays out? If Brady and the Bucs get bounced in the wildcard round will you still feel this way?

  13. Kurt Laughlin says:
    October 29, 2020 at 9:38 pm
    ” . . . just give Brady the tools he never had (and never complained about not having) . . .”
    ——————
    Just because he didn’t complain publicly doesn’t mean he didn’t cry incessantly to Belichick and Kraft about things he didn’t like. It is quite possible he made himself unwelcome.

    1 1

    ————-

    Bingo.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.