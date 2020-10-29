Report: Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The likely first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has tested positive for COVID-19.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive, NFL Network reports.

Lawrence will presumably miss Clemson’s game against Boston College on Saturday. There’s been no immediate word on whether he has symptoms.

Although the NFL has had to reschedule some games because of COVID-19 outbreaks on teams, college football has been far more affected, with many games canceled and many players testing positive. Lawrence is the biggest name in college football, and his positive test will place renewed attention on just how difficult it has been for college teams to play their seasons safely during the pandemic.