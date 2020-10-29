Reports: Giants to put Will Hernandez on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Giants’ announcement that a member of their roster tested positive for COVID-19 has been followed by multiple reports about the identity of that player.

It is left guard Will Hernandez and he is set to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result. The Giants said they learned of the test late on Wednesday night and began the contact tracing process.

According to a report from NFL Media, that process led to all but four of the team’s offensive linemen being told to stay home and work remotely on Thursday. The rest of the team is set to practice.

The Giants are set to host the Buccaneers on Monday night. The availability of Hernandez’s contacts to play in that game will be determined by whether or not they are deemed high risk contacts. If they are, they’ll need to stay away from the team for five days and that could jeopardize playing as scheduled as teams are required to have eight offensive linemen available.