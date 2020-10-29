Sam Darnold has full practice Thursday; Jamison Crowder limited

Getty Images

Sam Darnold returned to action Sunday after missing two games with his right shoulder injury.

The Jets quarterback was a limited participant Wednesday but returned to a full practice Thursday.

Darnold completed 12 of 23 passes for 120 yards and two interceptions Sunday against the Bills as the Jets lost for the seventh consecutive time this season.

Receiver Jamison Crowder (groin), kicker Sam Ficken (right groin), linebacker Jordan Jenkins (ribs/shoulder) returned to limited participation after missing Wednesday’s work.

Offensive lineman Conor McDermott (illness), safety Bradley McDougald (shoulder) and receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) remained out.

Offensive lineman Josh Andrews (shoulder), offensive lineman Alex Lewis (shoulder) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) were limited again.

Offensive lineman George Fant (knee) went from limited Wednesday to full Thursday.