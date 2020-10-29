Still no Jamal Adams at Seahawks practice

Getty Images

With Week Eight approaching, the Seahawks have gotten fewer than three games from safety Jamal Adams. It’s looking like they may not have him on Sunday against the 49ers.

Adams still hasn’t practiced since suffering a groin strain in Week Three against the Cowboys. This week, Adams also is listed as having a non-COVID illness.

Also missing practice were tailbacks Chris Carson (foot), Carlos Hyde (hamstring), and Travis Homer (knee). That leaves rookie DeeJay Dallas as the only tailback in Seattle who practiced; however, he also appears on the injury report with an arm problem.

Other Seahawks missing practice were guard Mike Iupati (back), cornerback Shaquil Griffin (conccussion/hamstring), safety Ugo Amadi (hamstring), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), and tackle Duane Brown (knee/rest).

The 5-1 Seahawks host the surging 49ers on Sunday afternoon.