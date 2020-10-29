Teddy Bridgewater sidelined after Charles Harris late hit leads to ejection

Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was sidelined during the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after taking an illegal hit that led to an ejection.

After being tripped by Dante Fowler Jr., Bridgewater went to the ground before defensive end Charles Harris hit him late in the back of the head.

Harris was ejected from the game for the late hit to Bridgewater, who was taken to the sidelines for evaluation.

P.J. Walker took over for Bridgewater at quarterback for the Panthers as they finished the drive with a 39-yard field goal from Joey Slye to cut the Falcons lead to 19-17.

UPDATE 10:55 p.m. ET: Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol and was listed as questionable to return with a neck injury by the team. He re-entered the game on Carolina’s next possession.