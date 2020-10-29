Thursday Night Football: Russell Okung, Zach Kerr are inactive

Getty Images

The Panthers will not have defensive tackle Zach Kerr or left tackle Russell Okung for Thursday Night Football. Both are among the team’s inactives.

Carolina listed Kerr as questionable with a toe injury, and rookie defensive tackle Bravvion Roy will start in his place.

The Panthers gave Okung a limited designation with a calf injury. He left the Week 7 loss to the Saints in the third quarter and didn’t return.

The team announced Greg Little will start at left tackle. Little has started two previous games in Okung’s stead. Trent Scott also could see time at the position.

Right guard John Miller (ankle), defensive end Marquis Haynes (knee) and defensive end Efe Obada (back) are active.

PJ Walker is active and will serve as Teddy Bridgewater‘s backup for the third game in a row and fourth time overall this season.

The Panthers’ other inactives are quarterback Will Grier, defensive back Sean Chandler and offensive lineman Mike Horton.

The Falcons listed running back Ito Smith among their inactives, instead dressing Qadree Ollison for only the second time this season.

Atlanta’s other inactives are defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), cornerback Jordan Miller, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and tackle John Wetzel.