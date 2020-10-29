Tom Brady named NFC offensive player of the month

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2020, 8:35 AM EDT
Tom Brady‘s second month of games with the Buccaneers went pretty well.

Brady threw 12 touchdowns and one interception while piloting his new team to a 3-1 record over the last four weeks of action. He also ran for a score while completing 105-of-159 passes for 1,157 yards and his 13 overall touchdowns were the most of any quarterback during the month of October.

That made him the league’s choice as the NFC offensive player of the month.

It’s the 11th time that Brady has taken those monthly honors, but the first time that he’s done it in the NFC. His last time taking the prize came in November 2017.

6 responses to “Tom Brady named NFC offensive player of the month

  2. Just heard a collective gasp, it was a gust of wind from the Great state of Wisconsin, I know I know its should have been A A Ron we all get it.

  3. TRUE NEW ENGLANDERS AND PATRIOTS FANS LOVE YOU TOMMY!!

    Give em HELL in the NFC! I proudly wear my Tompa Brady T Shirt under my Tedy Bruschi #54 or Vrabel #50!

    Side note, people say we should’ve kept Tommy and blah blah blah. I’d rather him retire than wear another jersey but we had to move on and rebuild. Tommy covered up a ton of our issues with his greatness, but that doesn’t help you rebuild if you keep him. As sick as it sounds. It was the right thing to do.

    Same thing with Mookie. BorAss wanted FA so the Red Sox made the right move since he wouldn’t resign. Then covid happened and Mookie had to resign with the Dodgers.

  6. nhpats2011 says:
    October 29, 2020 at 8:56 am

    The Patriots would not be 2-4 with this guy at the helm
    —————————————————————————-
    The Patriots finished 2019 4-5 over their last 9 games, so even the great Tom Brady couldn’t make chicken salad out of this offensive talent.

