Vikings short on healthy corners at Thursday’s practice

Posted by Josh Alper on October 29, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks it’s crazy that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would be on the hot seat as a result of the team’s 1-5 start to the season, but he could help turn up the heat with a strong outing against Minnesota this weekend.

His chances of doing that may be helped by the state of the Vikings cornerback corps. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that three of their top four cornerbacks missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Holton Hill has a foot injury and Mike Hughes is dealing with a neck injury. Kris Boyd was limited by hamstring and back injuries on Wednesday and was on the practice field again on Thursday.

The Vikings also practiced without Chris Jones. They claimed Jones off of waivers Monday and he’s still going through the COVID-19 testing protocol required before players can join the team at practice.

Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand, and Mark Fields round out the cornerback group. Gladney has played the most snaps of any Vikings corner this season while Hand has played 37 and Fields has not played on defense at all.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Vikings short on healthy corners at Thursday’s practice

  3. Rodgers is washed up, they said.
    Green Bay’s window is closed, they said.
    Cousins is the better QB, they said.

    This season sure isn’t going the way Vikings fans said it would.

  4. There is no point winning anymore games this year. Play all the young guys and find out who sticks with the team. Then cut all the fat and subpar veterans in the off season. With a high draft order we can rebuild for next year. Maybe rebuild without Zimmer and Spielman.this time.

  5. Well, thankfully, despite the injuries, the Vikings are facing one of the most overrated QBs of all time…….or is it the QB that’s in steep decline?
    I forget which narrative we’re going with this week.

  6. Honestly I’m thinking that if the refs are fair on Sunday my Vikes have a shot. The problem with playing Green Bay is that the refs are always on their side. It’s very frustrating.

  7. With Dalvin back this could be shoot-out kind of game, with each offense taking advantage of the other team’s defensive struggles – I hope.

  8. philmccracken says:
    Rodgers is washed up, they said.
    Green Bay’s window is closed, they said.
    Cousins is the better QB, they said.

    This season sure isn’t going the way Vikings fans said it would.

    —————————

    To be fair, Viking fans as a group were never renowned for their football acumen.

  9. They’re also short on good corners despite spending 4 first rounders and a second rounders on corners over the last 7 years. Remember when everyone thought Xavier Rhodes was washed? Then he went to a team with coaches who played to his strengths and immediately emerged as one of the best corners in the league again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.