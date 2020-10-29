Vikings short on healthy corners at Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks it’s crazy that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer would be on the hot seat as a result of the team’s 1-5 start to the season, but he could help turn up the heat with a strong outing against Minnesota this weekend.

His chances of doing that may be helped by the state of the Vikings cornerback corps. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that three of their top four cornerbacks missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Holton Hill has a foot injury and Mike Hughes is dealing with a neck injury. Kris Boyd was limited by hamstring and back injuries on Wednesday and was on the practice field again on Thursday.

The Vikings also practiced without Chris Jones. They claimed Jones off of waivers Monday and he’s still going through the COVID-19 testing protocol required before players can join the team at practice.

Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand, and Mark Fields round out the cornerback group. Gladney has played the most snaps of any Vikings corner this season while Hand has played 37 and Fields has not played on defense at all.