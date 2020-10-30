49ers are “hopeful” RB Tevin Coleman will return on Sunday

Getty Images

Not so fast, JaMycal Hasty.

As the undrafted rookie inches toward the top of the 49ers’ depth chart at running back, an injured tailback could be returning to bump him back down.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers G.M. John Lynch said during an appearance on KNBR that Tevin Coleman got a “heavy workload” in practice on Thursday, and that the team is “hopeful” he’ll be available on Sunday.

Coleman, one of many 49ers on injured reserve, has not been been officially returned to the roster. He last played in Week Two, when he suffered a knee injury during a win over the Jets.

Coleman has 18 carries for 30 yards this season, along with three receptions for 34.

Lynch said that whether Coleman plays Sunday will depend on how the knee responds to Thursday’s practice.

Without Coleman, the healthy running backs on the roster currently are Jerick McKinnon and Hasty.