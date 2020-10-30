Bengals sign Quinton Spain to practice squad

Getty Images

Word earlier this week was that veteran guard Quinton Spain would be visiting with the Bengals and that he was likely to sign with the AFC North team.

That report did not indicate whether Spain would be signing to the active roster or the practice squad. We got that answer on Friday.

The Bengals announced that Spain has been signed to the practice squad. Defensive end Kendall Futrell was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Spain started every game for the Bills last season and started the first two games of this season before falling out of the lineup. While he’s on the practice squad, Spain could get moved up this weekend as the Bengals have been without three starting offensive linemen at practice all week.