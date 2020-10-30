Bill Belichick thinks Julian Edelman will be back this season

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will not play against the Bills on Sunday after having knee surgery this week, but head coach Bill Belichick said on Friday that he expects Edelman back later this season.

Edelman has been dealing with the injury for the entire season and only caught six passes for 56 yards during the team’s last three games. Belichick said at his Friday press conference that he hopes he’ll be “back better than he was before the surgery.”

“Yeah, we’ll see how the return goes,” Belichick said. “I don’t think this is a season-ending situation, but we’ll see. I’m not a doctor. We’ll see how it goes here.”

Edelman is in his 12th season with the Patriots and has 21 catches for 315 yards overall this season.