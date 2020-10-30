Broncos will not practice Friday

Getty Images

The Broncos will not be practicing on Friday after learning that a player on the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos were given the go-ahead to practice despite the tests but have opted to hold virtual meetings on Friday with the intent of holding practice on Saturday instead.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that two other players on the team have been deemed close contacts of the infected players and they are currently isolating at their homes. Both players could be back on Saturday if they continue to test negative and are not classified as high risk contacts. If they are high risk, they will have to stay away for five days since their last contact.

The Chargers also had a player test positive this week, but there does not appear to be concern about rescheduling Sunday’s game at present.