Bucs activate John Molchon from injured reserve

The Buccaneers activated rookie offensive guard John Molchon from injured reserve following his recovery from a training camp knee injury.

The team had an open roster spot after waiving outside linebacker Quinton Bell on Tuesday.

Molchon has spent the season on injured reserve, going on the list Sept. 9.

He signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State, a priority target for the Bucs. Molchon was limited by a foot injury in his senior season but started 42 games over four seasons.

The Bucs now have 10 offensive linemen on their 53-player roster, and Molchon joins A.Q. Shipley and Aaron Stinnie as the primary interior reserves.