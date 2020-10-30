Cardinals sign De’Vante Bausby

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they signed cornerback De’Vante Bausby on Friday.

Bausby, 27, played four games with Denver this season and had five tackles. He began the season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Broncos released him Oct. 24.

Bausby is in his fourth season after previously playing with Denver (2019), Philadelphia (2018) and Chicago (2016).

He has appeared in 19 games with three starts in his career and has 44 tackles and six passes defensed. Bausby entered the league in 2015 with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Pittsburg State.