Cowboys trade with Texans for Eli Ankou

Getty Images

The Cowboys traded with the Texans for defensive tackle Eli Ankou, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Cowboys moved on from defensive tackle Dontari Poe this week.

The Texans claimed Ankou off waivers from the Colts on Oct. 19. Ankou, 26, did not play a game with the Texans this season.

Houston signed him as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2017.

Ankou has played 20 career games with stints in Indianapolis, Cleveland and Jacksonville. He has 26 career tackles, two tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks.

Ankou was not active for the first five weeks of the season, and the Colts waived him Oct. 17.