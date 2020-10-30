Darius Leonard set to return, Ryan Kelly questionable for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts are set to have one of their defensive leaders back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Linebacker Darius Leonard missed two games with a groin injury, but coninued healing up over last week’s bye and did not receive an injury designation for Sunday. While Leonard is set to play, the Colts may be missing a big piece from their offensive line.

Center Ryan Kelly injured his knee during Wednesday’s practice and did not get on the field for Thursday’s session. Head coach Frank Reich said he’s considered questionable to play this weekend as a result of the injury.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday. He’s also going to be listed as questionable.