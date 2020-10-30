Desmond Howard tests positive for COVID-19

USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Howard, the Super Bowl XXXI and one of the key contributors to ESPN’s College GameDay show, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Via Yahoo Sports, Howard revealed the diagnosis on Thursday. Howard, who said he is experiencing throat irritation and muscle soreness, will participate in Saturday’s show from home.

He’s one of the first members of a major national football show to test positive for the virus. As cold and flu season arrives and the pandemic continues to spread without much success in containing it, Howard likely won’t be the last.

Earlier this year, Kirk Herbstreit did the show remotely because he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive. Herbstreit, however, did not generate a positive test.