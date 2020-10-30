Driver charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving in death of James White’s dad

Getty Images

The driver who caused the crash that killed the father of Patriots running back James White has been arrested and charged.

Daniel Tucker Chamblin of Hollywood, Florida, is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding, according to the Associated Press.

Police say Chamblin was driving 95 mph when his car hit a vehicle driven by White’s mother, Lisa White, with his father, Tyrone White, in the passenger seat.

Tyrone, a captain with the Miami-Dade County Police Department, was killed. Lisa was injured but is recovering.

James White found out about the crash just before the Patriots played the Seahawks in Week Two. White missed that game and the following game but has been with the team since.