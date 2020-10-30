Eagles put Genard Avery, Nathan Gerry on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Eagles had five players on injured reserve return to practice this week and they’ve now opened up spots on the active roster for four of them.

Defensive end Genard Avery and linebacker Nathan Gerry have been placed on injured reserve. Avery has an elbow injury while Gerry is dealing with an ankle problem.

The Eagles put wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on the list earlier this week.

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was one of the four players back at practice this week and he’s reportedly been cleared to return after surgery to repair a thumb injury.

Offensive lineman Jason Peters, safety Rudy Ford, tight end Dallas Goedert, and linebacker T.J. Edwards were the other players designated for return from injured reserve this week.