Giants: Contacts of Will Hernandez back to work Friday

Giants guard Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 this week and contact tracing led the team to tell nine other members of the organization to stay home on Thursday.

If those nine people were deemed high risk contacts, they would have been prohibited from returning for five days and Monday’s game against the Buccaneers would be in jeopardy since the Giants would not have eight offensive linemen to dress for the game.

Head coach Joe Judge was confident that would not be the case on Thursday as indications were none of the contacts met that criteria. Friday brought more good news on that front. The team announced that the seven players and two coaches will be back to work.

The team will continue to conduct meetings remotely and follow the other intensive protocols the league has mandated for teams dealing with positive tests. They also announced that they’ll practice at MetLife Stadium on Friday due to rainy weather in New Jersey.