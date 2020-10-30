Graham Glasgow is Broncos player who tested positive for COVID-19

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos called off practice on Friday after one of the team’s players tested positive for COVID-19 and that player has now been identified.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is right guard Graham Glasgow. Glasgow will not play against the Chargers on Sunday as a result of the test.

Two other players are also isolating because contact tracing showed they were close contacts of Glasgow. Their identities are not known. Both will be able to return to work Saturday if they test negative and are not deemed high risk contacts.

Austin Schlottmann will likely get the start in place of Glasgow against the Chargers.