Jadeveon Clowney, Dennis Kelly among Titans back at practice

The Titans got several players back on the practice field Friday.

At the top of that list was edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury, but he was back on the field Friday and that should bode well for his chances of playing against the Bengals this weekend.

Right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (illness) were also on the field after joining Clowney on the sidelines for the first two practice days of the week.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) was also practicing Friday. He was absent on Thursday, which was also the case last week and he went on to be the team’s leading receiver in their loss to the Steelers.