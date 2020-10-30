John Harbaugh: Dez Bryant looks good, is practicing hard

Getty Images

Dez Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017, but he’s shaking the rust off this week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Bryant has played very well on the Ravens’ scout team this week, and the Ravens are liking what they’re seeing from Bryant.

“He was doing Chase Claypool on the scout team and did a good job of it,” Harbaugh said. “I thought he had a good week. It’s only three practices in after quite a layoff, but he looked good and he’s excited. We had a great talk before practice. He’s excited and he’s going hard. I thought he acquitted himself very well.”

Whether Bryant can make the Ravens’ active roster and contribute this season remains to be seen, but he’s off to a good start.