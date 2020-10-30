John Ross confirms he wants the Bengals to trade him

Getty Images

John Ross wants out of Cincinnati.

A report 10 days ago indicted that, and the Bengals receiver confirmed it on social media Friday.

“It’s not a secret that I have requested a trade,” Ross wrote. “Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when your (sic) not actually participating in it. Believe me, its (sic) not football that I don’t like.”

Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Bengals have called other teams, shopping Ross. The trade deadline is Tuesday.

The Bengals traded pass rusher Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks earlier this week after he requested a trade. It was the Bengals’ first in-season trade since they dealt the “retired” Carson Palmer in 2012, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Ross, 25, played 55 snaps in the season opener but has played only 29 snaps since. He has appeared in only 27 games with 20 starts since the Bengals selected Ross with the ninth overall choice in 2017.

Ross has 51 catches for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.