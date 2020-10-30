Khalil Mack practices Friday, listed as questionable

Getty Images

Linebacker Khalil Mack was back on the practice field Friday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Saints remains up in the air.

Mack has been listed as questionable on the Bears’ final injury report of the week. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury before getting in a limited workout.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson wasn’t able to do that much. He was listed as a non-participant in practice due to the concussion he suffered last weekend, but the team has not ruled him out for the weekend.

Safety Eddie Jackson (knee), defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring), and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (quad) are also listed as questionable. Center Cody Whitehair (calf) will not play this weekend.