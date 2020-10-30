Kyle Shanahan wishes DK Metcalf wasn’t in the NFC West

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf quickly has become one of the best in the league. The 49ers become the latest team to try to slow him down.

On Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Metcalf as a draft prospect.

“You could see how big he was, how he ran, had the ability to do everything,” Shanahan told reporters. “In his offense a little bit, they didn’t, you know, he’s kind of stayed at one spot. He didn’t get to do as many routes as he’s doing now, so you couldn’t see all of that. He had some bad luck with some injuries, which I think made some people worried, but everyone sees now. He’s as good as there gets right now. He’s been healthy, plays hard and he’s got a big future. Wish he wasn’t in our division.”

He could have been in the division — and on the team. Shanahan picked receiver Deebo Samuel near the top of round two. And Samuel has been very good. But Metcalf has been better.

Here’s where the alternative-reality exercise gets interested. The Seahawks took Metcalf with the 64th overall selection. The 49ers had the 67th pick. They took receiver Jalen Hurd, who has landed on season-ending IR in each of his two NFL seasons.