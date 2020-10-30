Mark Ingram listed as doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

It looks like the Ravens will be without running back Mark Ingram for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Ingram hurt his ankle in Week 6 and the two weeks between games have not been enough time for him to get back into the lineup. He did not practice at all this week and is not expected to play this weekend after being tagged as doubtful on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will handle the work at running back without Ingram in the lineup.

Defensive back Anthony Levine (abdomen) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles) are listed as questionable after getting in limited practices on Friday.