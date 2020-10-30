Michael Thomas out again for Saints

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to practice this week, but the Saints will have to wait at least one more week before he’ll return to game action.

Thomas got in his second straight limited practice on Friday before the team ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Thomas has not played since injuring his ankle in Week 1 and is now also dealing with a hamstring injury.

He won’t be the only wideout missing from action this weekend. Emmanuel Sanders remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team also ruled out Marquez Callaway with an ankle injury.

Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris are the only other wideouts on the active roster, so the Saints will likely be adding from the practice squad. Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr and Juwan Johnson are options for promotion.

Guard Nick Easton is the only other player with an injury designation. He will miss the game due to a concussion.