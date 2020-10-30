Mike Davis says Charles Harris hit on Teddy Bridgewater was a cheap shot

Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was briefly knocked out of Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after defensive end Charles Harris delivered an illegal blow to the side of Bridgewater’s head.

Late in the third quarter, Bridgewater tried to escape a collapsing pocket when defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. kicked his right leg out and illegally tripped Bridgewater. Then as Bridgewater hit the ground Harris delivered a late hit from behind to the head and neck area of the Panthers quarterback.

The play led to Harris being ejected from the game.

Panthers running back Mike Davis wasn’t fond of the play from Harris after the game.

“Yeah, I think it was a cheap shot. It was late, hit him in the neck. Yeah, that’s just something that you hate to see. That’s unnecessary,” Davis told reporters after the game.

Bridgewater was forced to the sidelines and was evaluated for a concussion as P.J. Walker took over at quarterback. He would finish off the drive for Carolina and play two plays on the next possession before Bridgewater returned to the game. He was cleared of a concussion and had been deemed questionable with a neck injury by the Panthers before returning to the contest.

Davis said he appreciated Bridgewater fighting to get back on the field for his team.

“You never want to see that happen to your quarterback so you’ve always got to stand up for him,” Davis said. “I just wanted to say that I really appreciate Teddy too for his fighting to come back in the game. A lot of guys would have quit but he came back and fought so I really appreciate that a lot. He didn’t quit. That’s something I love to see and that’s a quarterback I’d love to play for any day.”