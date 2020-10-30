Mike McCarthy: Andy Dalton not scheduled to practice Saturday

Getty Images

The Cowboys will hand in an injury report on Friday that includes designations for Sunday night’s game against the Eagles, but it won’t be the final word on quarterback Andy Dalton‘s availability.

Dalton remains in the concussion protocol and was at Friday’s walkthrough as an observer. The team will practice on Saturday and head coach Mike McCarthy said that he won’t rule the quarterback out unless he’s unable to take part in the session. As of now, Dalton’s not expected to practice.

“If Andy would practice, that would be the only chance he would have to play in the game,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “As of right now, he’s not scheduled to practice.”

Assuming that doesn’t change, Ben DiNucci would make his first NFL start with Garrett Gilbert serving as his backup.