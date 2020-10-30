Mike Zimmer: Dalvin Cook to have normal workload on Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings may be down several defensive backs on Sunday at Green Bay, but they won’t be down any running backs.

Starter Dalvin Cook, who injured a groin nearly three weeks ago against the Seahawks, will return after missing one game. On Friday, coach Mike Zimmer aid that Cook will have a regular workload.

Cook has 489 rushing yards through five appearances in 2020, along with 64 receiving yards. Cook has seven rushing touchdowns.

With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in position to light up the Minnesota defense the way he did in Week One, the Vikings will need plenty more offense if they hope to avoid falling to 1-6.