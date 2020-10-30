Myles Garrett limited on Friday, “ready to go” Sunday

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was back at practice on Friday and he’s expected to be in the lineup against the Raiders on Sunday.

Garrett sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, but he returned for a limited session on Friday. After practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said at his press conference that Garrett is “ready to go.”

The AFC’s defensive player of the month for October will bring a six-game sack streak with him into the game.

Tight end Austin Hooper (appendectomy), right guard Wyatt Teller (calf), and linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) have been ruled out for this weekend.