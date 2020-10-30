NFL encourages players to wear masks, practice distancing on sidelines

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 30, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL is encouraging players to wear masks and practice physical distancing when on the sideline during games.

Although the league is not making masks mandatory, it did issue a memo to team presidents, GMs, head coaches and medical staff urging masks.

“We are recommending that clubs enhance their efforts to ensure physical distancing on the sidelines during games and that players that are either not in the game or are not about to enter the game wear masks on the sidelines while the league considers expanding the bench area footprint,” the memo said.

The league is also looking at ways to have more space on the sideline so that players can stay farther apart while they’re not on the field during games.

11 responses to “NFL encourages players to wear masks, practice distancing on sidelines

  5. sphinctersayshuh says:

    October 30, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    This is getting ridiculous, the coaches and crew already look dopey as it is.
    _______________________________________________________________________________

    Yeah, because appearances are what matter most, right? SMH

  7. Make it mandatory or just let things go the way they are. If it’s not mandatory, most of the players will not wear masks.

  8. The more risks that can be even slightly mitigated the better. We’ve already had instances of players playing while positive with covid.

    The NFL has only two things that will stop this season: if someone like mahomes gets it and gets serious consequences from it; or someone dies from it. A high profile player having issues is unlikely just due to sheer chance, it’s more likely to be unknowns like the Jaguars player that the media won’t care about. It’s incredibly unlikely, but if one player dies to covid, it could trigger a media firestorm that kills the season. The NFL has to use every bit of caution they can even if it’s unlikely.

  9. jacksonrr3 says:
    October 30, 2020 at 5:22 pm
    This should have been mandatory from the beginning
    ——————————————————————————————-
    Wear a mask on the sideline and then go line up shoulder to shoulder on the field without a mask. Yea, it makes so much sense.

  10. The players are literally tested multiple times a week and no player that tests positive is allowed on the field.. but yes make them wear masks *rolls eyes*

  11. It isn’t the behavior on the sidelines that is spreading the virus. It’s what players do when they go home. Harder to address, and it’s not on national TV, but that’s where the issues start and need to be dealt with.

