NFL Week 8 injury report roundup: Aaron Jones out again this week

Getty Images

Week Eight of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Falcons and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Vikings at Packers

RB Dalvin Cook (groin) is listed as questionable, but head coach Mike Zimmer indicated he will play. Cornerbacks Holton Hill (foot) and CB Mike Hughes (neck) were ruled out with Hughes later going on injured reserve. WR Dan Chisena (hip) joins Cook in the questionable category.

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) is out for the second straight week. CB Kevin King (quadricep) has also been ruled out for the NFC North clash. T David Bakhtiari (chest), K Mason Crosby (left calf, back), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), S Raven Greene (oblique), DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), QB John Lovett (knee), and S Darnell Savage (quadricep) are all listed as questionable.

Patriots at Bills

It’s a long injury report for the Patriots this week. They’re going to be without DT Carl Davis (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee), and WR N'Keal Harry (concussion) in Buffalo. LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (ankle), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), TE Dalton Keene (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (shoulder), and OL Joe Thuney (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

The Bills listed DE Jerry Hughes (foot) and S Micah Hyde (concussion) as questionable, but Hughes practiced twice this week while Hyde never got on the field. DT Vernon Butler (groin), DT Quinton Jefferson (knee), CB Cameron Lewis (wrist), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), and G Brian Winters (knee) are also questionable. G Cody Ford (knee) and CB Josh Norman (hamstring) are out.

Rams at Dolphins

The Rams listed TE Tyler Higbee (hand) as questionable.

CB Jamal Perry (foot) is out for the Dolphins and TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tua Tagovailoa‘s first NFL start.

Steelers at Ravens

The Steelers ruled out S Jordan Dangerfield (quadricep), LB Ulysees Gilbert (back), and DE Chris Wormley (knee). CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

It looks like the Ravens will play without RB Mark Ingram (ankle) after listing him as doubtful. S Anthony Levine (abdomen) and CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles) drew questionable tags.

Titans at Bengals

Titans LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) was at practice Friday and did not receive an injury designation. S Dane Cruikshank (groin) and CB Kristian Fulton (knee) will not play in Cincinnati. C Daniel Munyer (hand) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The Bengals are down four offensive starters after ruling out T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion), RB Joe Mixon (foot), and T Jonah Williams (stinger). WR John Ross (illness) is considered doubtful and CB Darius Phillips (knee) is the team’s lone questionable listing.

Raiders at Browns

Raiders DE Arden Key (foot) is expected to miss Sunday’s game after being listed as doubtful. WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) is listed as questionable.

Browns DE Myles Garrett (ankle) was back at practice Friday and did not get an injury designation. TE Austin Hooper (abdomen), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), and G Wyatt Teller (calf) have been ruled out.

Jets at Chiefs

The Jets are set to be short on wideouts with Breshad Perriman (concussion) ruled out and Jamison Crowder (groin) listed as doubtful. LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) and S Bradley McDougald (shoulder) are also out while K Sam Ficken (right groin) joins Crowder with a doubtful listing. G Josh Andrews (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (not injury related, hand), LB Jordan Jenkins (ribs, shoulder), and T Conor McDermott (illness) are listed as questionable.

T Mitchell Schwartz (back) and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are out for the Chiefs.

Colts at Lions

The Colts are set to get LB Darius Leonard (groin) back after he missed two games. TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and C Ryan Kelly (knee) are listed as questionable.

Lions T Taylor Decker (shoulder), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (not injury related), CB Darryl Roberts (groin, hip), and CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

Chargers at Broncos

The Chargers will wait to make calls on T Bryan Bulaga (back), T Storm Norton (knee), and QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) after listing them as questionable. G Trai Turner (groin) will not play on Sunday.

TE Andrew Beck (hamstring) and WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder) are out for the Broncos. LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), TE Jake Butt (hamstring), T Demar Dotson (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (concussion), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), and G Austin Schlottmann (not injury related) are listed as questionable. Per reports, Dotson and Schlottmann were identified as contacts of G Graham Glasgow after Glasgow tested positive for COVID-19. If their Friday test’s are negative, Dotson and Schlottmann should be back with the team.

Saints at Bears

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) will miss his sixth straight game. WR Marquez Callaway (ankle) and G Nick Easton (elbow) are also out.

Bears LB Khalil Mack (knee) is questionable after returning to practice Friday. WR Allen Robinson (concussion) is doubtful after missing practice all week and C Cody Whitehair (calf) has been ruled out. S Eddie Jackson (knee), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), and WR Cordarrelle Patterson (quadricep) join Mack in the questionable group.

49ers at Seahawks

The 49ers will take on their NFC West foes without WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and RB Jeff Wilson (ankle). LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), WR Richie James (ankle), and S Jaquiski Tartt (groin) are also on track to sit out after drawing doubtful tags. DE Kentavius Street (illness) and S Jimmie Ward (quadricep) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks S Jamal Adams (groin) practiced Friday and is listed as questionable after missing the last three games. Three running backs are on the report. Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is doubtful while Chris Carson (foot) and Travis Homer (knee) are listed as questionable. CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring) is out for Sunday, and S Ugo Amadi (hamstring) and G Mike Iupati (back) join Hyde in the doubtful group. DE Benson Mayowa (ankle) and CB Ryan Neal (hamstring) are considered questionable to play.

Cowboys at Eagles

The Cowboys haven’t ruled out QB Andy Dalton (concussion), but he isn’t expected to practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful.

T Jack Driscoll (ankle), CB Craig James (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (quadricep), and RB Miles Sanders (knee) have been ruled out for the Eagles this weekend.