No new positive tests for Giants, Chargers

Getty Images

The NFL got good news from the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

Neither the Giants nor the Chargers had any new positives in test results received this morning, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The Giants put Will Hernandez on the COVID-19 reserve list and the Chargers put Ryan Groy on the COVID-19 reserve list yesterday. Both teams said they were following all steps to trace anyone who had been in close contact with the players who tested positive.

At this point, the Chargers’ Sunday afternoon game at Denver and the Giants’ Monday night home game against the Buccaneers appear to be on.