Broncos player tests positive for COVID-19

The Chargers had a member of their offensive line test positive for COVID-19 this week and their Week 8 opponents reportedly had one of their linemen test positive as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a Broncos offensive lineman has tested positive. There’s no word on whether there will be a change to the Broncos’ practice schedule as a result of the test.

There’s also no word on whether other players will have to stay away from the facility after being in contact with that player. Contact tracing will determine if that is the case and any contact deemed high risk would have to stay away for five days.

The news comes a couple of days after we learned that offensive line coach Mike Munchak was away from the team because of COVID-19 protocols. It is not known if Munchak has tested positive for the coronavirus.