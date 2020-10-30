Report: Stephon Gilmore tweaks knee at practice on Thursday

Posted by Mike Florio on October 30, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
In the looming battle of Stephon vs. Stefon, the “ph” version may not be available.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore popped up on Thursday’s injury report as limited with a knee problem. He hadn’t been listed on Tuesday.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gilmore “tweaked” the knee. It was bad enough to trigger an MRI.

Per the report, the injury was deemed minor. He’ll get a label, if any, regarding his availability later today.

Gilmore’s name has percolated in trade chatter in advance of the deadline. If the Patriots lose on Sunday, it could be fire-sale time for the Patriots.

Before then, the Patriots will need someone to cover receiver Stefon Diggs. It may not be Stephon G.

9 responses to “Report: Stephon Gilmore tweaks knee at practice on Thursday

  1. Cam Newton is next to “accidentally” sustain an injury. The ship is sinking, and no one wants to play for the SS Bill Belichick.

  4. The wheels are coming off the cart. If the Patriots want so salvage this season the beating the Bills this week is a must. We will see how good BB is on Sunday.

  5. chastain00 says:
    October 30, 2020 at 11:24 am
    I’m sure he did ( wink ) … what a sneaky way to keep him safe from injury till the trade lol

    We got bingo!

    His house for sale has a deadline at 5pm on Tuesday, the trade deadline.

    He gone. I’lll take a high 2nd and then immediately pay JC Jackson and Jones, arguably the league’s 2 best cbs right now.

    Jackson is ranked 3rd now, was ranked 2nd last year.

    Both players..Undrafted. Incredible finds by BB. No one does it better.

  6. chastain00 says:
    October 30, 2020 at 11:24 am
    I’m sure he did ( wink ) … what a sneaky way to keep him safe from injury till the trade lol

    Why not just make him a healthy scratch if that’s the case?

  7. Very few coaching and playing careers end on a high note. Manning riding off into the sunset with a participation SB trophy the defense won for him is an outlier. BB won’t get the chance to retire on a high note. It’s rebuilding time in NE.

  9. no one wants to play for the SS Bill Belichick.
    Yeah last time that was said the Pats then won 21 in a row and a SB.
    Not saying they are doing that this year at all, but the ‘hot take’ that people don’t want to play for BB flies in the face of oh, 90% of the players that played for BB.

