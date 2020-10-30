Report: Stephon Gilmore tweaks knee at practice on Thursday

Getty Images

In the looming battle of Stephon vs. Stefon, the “ph” version may not be available.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore popped up on Thursday’s injury report as limited with a knee problem. He hadn’t been listed on Tuesday.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gilmore “tweaked” the knee. It was bad enough to trigger an MRI.

Per the report, the injury was deemed minor. He’ll get a label, if any, regarding his availability later today.

Gilmore’s name has percolated in trade chatter in advance of the deadline. If the Patriots lose on Sunday, it could be fire-sale time for the Patriots.

Before then, the Patriots will need someone to cover receiver Stefon Diggs. It may not be Stephon G.