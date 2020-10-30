Report: Trevor Lawrence’s 10-day window to return will end before Notre Dame game

Getty Images

On Thursday, nine days before a showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame, Clemson acknowledged that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence reportedly has had the disease longer than that, which reportedly clears a path for him to face the Irish.

Of course it does.

Via Pat Forde of SI.com, the 10-day isolation window during which Lawrence can’t play will expire before the Notre Dame game.

Of course it will.

Apparently, the test that generated the positive was collected on Wednesday morning, which means that Lawrence could return the morning of the game.

Of course he could.

As noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Lawrence’s symptoms (Lawrence calls them “relatively mild”) may have started before Wednesday. Per CDC guidelines, the 10-day clock begins to tick from the commencement of symptoms. Which will put Lawrence back with the team even earlier, in theory.

Of could he will.

This doesn’t mean Lawrence automatically will return. As Forde notes, Lawrence’s symptoms (Clemson says they are “mild” not “relatively mild”) will factor into the decision. And even if he plays, he will have limited practice time.

Regardless of the details, Lawrence (unless he has a fever or some other obvious and noticeable symptoms) undoubtedly will play. He’ll undoubtedly play because: (1) he’ll undoubtedly want to play; (2) Clemson undoubtedly will want him to play; and (3) the ACC undoubtedly won’t protect Lawrence from any and all medical sleight of hand or fuzzy math from Clemson doctors who wish to remain Clemson doctors that would allow Lawrence to play; and (4) the NCAA seems to be AWOL when it comes to COVID.