Ryan Tannehill producing like one of league’s best QBs after season’s worth of starts for Titans

Thirty-seven touchdowns, seven interceptions, 4,188 yards, five rushing touchdowns, a completion percentage of 69.1 percent, a passer rating of 116.5 and a 12-4 record as a starter.

That’s the numbers racked up by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill over his first 16 regular season starts as quarterback in Tennessee.

Since taking over for Marcus Mariota midway through last season, Tannehill has performed like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If you used Tannehill’s last 16 starts as a full season comparison to the entire league in 2019, Tannehill would have ranked sixth in passing yards, fourth in completion percentage, first in touchdowns and first in passer rating.

“It’s been a growing year and a half from being traded here as a backup, starting the season off as a backup, getting opportunity, kind of jumping into that role, trying not to look back in and just growing and learning,” Tannehill said Wednesday, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press.

Only Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks has thrown more touchdowns (39) since Tannehill assumed the starting gig in Tennessee last season.

In helping lead the Titans to a 5-1 start this season, Tannehill has thrown 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He’s completing 68.5 percent of his passes with a 112.3 passer rating. All four statistics rank inside the top 10 in the league at the position.

Tannehill’s play has helped fully unlock Derrick Henry in Tennessee’s offense and allowed the Titans to become an efficient offensive attack. And with a full season’s worth of starts in Tennessee under his best, he’s vaulted himself into the conversation as one of the league’s best.

“So thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this organization, part of this team,” Tannehill said. “And thankful for the teammates that I have around me that make going out there and playing each and every day a ton of fun, and obviously winning is a lot of fun as well.”