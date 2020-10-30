Shawn Williams named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Bengals safety Shawn Williams is the latest player to be named a NFLPA Community MVP.

Williams has been recognized after leading a campaign to ensure that needy children at his Georgia high school had Chromebooks to use for school work. Williams donated $80,000 and raised another $20,000 to purchase 250 of the computers for students at Early County High School.

“It’s important that every child has fair access to information and technology,” Williams said in a statement. “So I am thankful for all of those that helped with this event in any way.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Williams’ foundation or the charity of his choice. They will also help start a crowdfunding campaign for a cause of Williams’ choosing and Williams will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.