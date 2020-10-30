Starting linebacker Todd Davis identified as COVID-positive Viking

Getty Images

The Vikings player who tested positive for COVID-19 in results reported this morning has been identified.

Vikings starting linebacker Todd Davis was the Minnesota player who tested positive for COVID-19, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Davis has missed time with injuries this year but has been a starter the last two games. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Troy Dye, who will return from injured reserve after a foot injury.

Davis will be the second Vikings defender placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, following rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler.