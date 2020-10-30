Stephon Gilmore questionable, N’Keal Harry out for Patriots

Getty Images

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not practice on Friday after hurting his knee in Thursday’s practice, but he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Gilmore is listed as questionable for the matchup with the AFC East leaders. The Patriots could update Gilmore’s status over the weekend if he does not wind up making the trip to Buffalo.

The Patriots ruled out wide receiver N'Keal Harry with a concussion. Julian Edelman is also out after having knee surgery this week, so the team may be bringing up some receiving help from the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) is also out. Linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (ankle), running back Damien Harris (ankle), tackle Justin Herron (ankle), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), tight end Dalton Keene (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (shoulder), and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Jackson and Keene were added to the report on Friday as limited participants in practice.